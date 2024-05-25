Randolph Street Market Festival returns with vintage goods, antiques

The Randolph Street Market Festival, a massive vintage shopping event, is returning to the West Loop for its 21st season this weekend.

The event runs Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Plumber’s Hall, 1341 W. Randolph Street.

The market will feature over 200 vendors, live entertainment, and food options. It will be held rain or shine and includes both indoor and outdoor spaces. A variety of vintage goods, fashion, artwork, furniture, and more will be available for purchase.

General admission tickets start at $12 and are good for both days of the event. Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. There is parking available at 1371 W. Randolph Street.

For more information visit the Randolph Street Market website.