Rapper Common pushed for Chicago to host 2024 DNC

The city of Chicago will host the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center from August 19th to the 22nd.

The convention bid from Chicago received widespread support from Midwestern Democrats, including renowned artist and activist Common, who hails from the city.

During a conversation with FOX 32's Jake Hamilton, Common expressed hope that winning the bid for the DNC would bring inspiration to Chicago, stating, "Let people know how beautiful and incredible our city is."

He also discussed Mayor Brandon Johnson and the importance of addressing mental health for city healing.

The selection of Chicago as the host city for the 2024 Democratic National Convention provides an opportunity for the city to showcase its vibrancy and strengths.