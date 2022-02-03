Rapper Tdott Woo shot and killed in Brooklyn

A man who was shot and killed on Avenue L in Canarsie, Brooklyn on Tuesday was reportedly up-and-coming rapper Tdott Woo.

NYPD officers responded to a call at about 2:22 p.m. about a shooting at 9802 Avenue L. When officers arrived, they found the 22-year-old with a gunshot wound to the head and left knee.

EMS took him to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Tajay Dobson, whose stage name was Tdott Woo, created the popular Woo Walk dance move. He was a friend of rapper Pop Smoke, who was gunned down at a Hollywood Hills home in 2020.

"I couldn’t even get sleep last night," Dobson’s grandmother told the NY Daily News. "He was a good, good kid .He loved singing and dancing and all that. He had a passion for music."

Tdott_Woo had recently signed a deal with music label Million Dollar Music.

"Love to welcome tdott_woo to the label as an official artist of MDM and the journey begins," wrote the label on Instagram.

Hours later, the label shared its condolences.

"It’s an honor to remain your friend until your last moments. Your memories will always stay with us no matter where we go & what we do. Sleep in peace." #LongLiveTdott

RELATED: Rap Music on Trial: Jay-Z, Meek Mill want rap lyrics blocked from being used in court

Police were investigating the shooting. Posts on the Citizen app indicated that police were searching for a suspect who fled in a dark-colored SUV.

The shooting may have been connected to a style of music called drill music or drill rapping.

The lyrics in drill are often violent and deal in the gang culture. The name comes from street slang for a fight.

Several blogs that follow the music industry said that he was a Drill rapper and his shooting was in retaliation for the recent shooting of Nas Blixky, a drill rapper from a rival gang.

RELATED: Three men shot in Midtown Manhattan during rap video production