Rascal Flatts announce 2026 tour with stop in Chicago
CHICAGO - Country superstars Rascal Flatts are keeping the wheels turning with another nationwide run, making a stop at the United Center on Feb. 6, 2026, as part of their Life is a Highway Tour.
The band will be joined once again by Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane for the Chicago date.
Other tour dates:
- Jan. 15 - Raleigh, NC
- Jan. 16 - Knoxville, TN
- Jan. 17 - St. Louis, MO
- Jan. 22 - Milwaukee, WI
- Jan. 23 - St. Paul, MN
- Jan. 24 - Omaha, NE
- Jan. 29 - Belmont Park, NY
- Jan. 30 - Newark, NJ
- Jan. 31 - Albany, NY
- Feb. 5 - Nashville, TN
- Feb. 6 - Chicago, IL
- Feb. 7 - Indianapolis, IN
- Feb. 12 - Duluth, GA
- Feb. 13 - Tampa, FL
- Feb. 14 - Hollywood, FL
- Feb. 19 - Biloxi, MS
- Feb. 20 - Bossier City, LA
- Feb. 21 - Oklahoma City, OK
- Feb. 26 - Lexington, KY
- Feb. 27 - Pittsburgh, pa
- Feb. 28 - Buffalo, NY
Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. through rascalflatts.com, with VIP packages also available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by Live Nation Concerts.