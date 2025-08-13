Rascal Flatts announce 2026 tour with stop in Chicago

The Brief Country superstars Rascal Flatts are coming to Chicago Feb. 6, 2026. Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 15. The band will be joined by Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane.



Country superstars Rascal Flatts are keeping the wheels turning with another nationwide run, making a stop at the United Center on Feb. 6, 2026, as part of their Life is a Highway Tour.

The band will be joined once again by Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane for the Chicago date.

Other tour dates:

Jan. 15 - Raleigh, NC

Jan. 16 - Knoxville, TN

Jan. 17 - St. Louis, MO

Jan. 22 - Milwaukee, WI

Jan. 23 - St. Paul, MN

Jan. 24 - Omaha, NE

Jan. 29 - Belmont Park, NY

Jan. 30 - Newark, NJ

Jan. 31 - Albany, NY

Feb. 5 - Nashville, TN

Feb. 6 - Chicago, IL

Feb. 7 - Indianapolis, IN

Feb. 12 - Duluth, GA

Feb. 13 - Tampa, FL

Feb. 14 - Hollywood, FL

Feb. 19 - Biloxi, MS

Feb. 20 - Bossier City, LA

Feb. 21 - Oklahoma City, OK

Feb. 26 - Lexington, KY

Feb. 27 - Pittsburgh, pa

Feb. 28 - Buffalo, NY

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. through rascalflatts.com, with VIP packages also available.