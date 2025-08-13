Expand / Collapse search

Rascal Flatts announce 2026 tour with stop in Chicago

Published  August 13, 2025 9:00am CDT
Entertainment
The Brief

    • Country superstars Rascal Flatts are coming to Chicago Feb. 6, 2026.
    • Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 15.
    • The band will be joined by Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane.

CHICAGO - Country superstars Rascal Flatts are keeping the wheels turning with another nationwide run, making a stop at the United Center on Feb. 6, 2026, as part of their Life is a Highway Tour. 

The band will be joined once again by Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane for the Chicago date. 

Other tour dates: 

  • Jan. 15 - Raleigh, NC
  • Jan. 16 - Knoxville, TN
  • Jan. 17 - St. Louis, MO
  • Jan. 22 - Milwaukee, WI
  • Jan. 23 - St. Paul, MN
  • Jan. 24 - Omaha, NE
  • Jan. 29 - Belmont Park, NY
  • Jan. 30 - Newark, NJ
  • Jan. 31 - Albany, NY
  • Feb. 5 - Nashville, TN
  • Feb. 6 - Chicago, IL
  • Feb. 7 - Indianapolis, IN
  • Feb. 12 - Duluth, GA
  • Feb. 13 - Tampa, FL
  • Feb. 14 - Hollywood, FL
  • Feb. 19 - Biloxi, MS
  • Feb. 20 - Bossier City, LA
  • Feb. 21 - Oklahoma City, OK
  • Feb. 26 - Lexington, KY
  • Feb. 27 - Pittsburgh, pa
  • Feb. 28 - Buffalo, NY

Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. through rascalflatts.com, with VIP packages also available.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by Live Nation Concerts. 

