Rash of armed robberies reported in Brainerd, Gresham neighborhoods

Police are warning residents about a string of recent armed robberies in the Brainerd and Gresham neighborhoods on the South Side.

In each incident, one or two men approach victims while they are in their cars and demand their belongings at gunpoint, according to a CPD community alert.

There have been at least six armed robberies in the area dating back to December 2021.

Around 7 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2021 in the 9000 block of South Throop Street

Around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 9, 2021 in the 1100 block of West 87th Street.

Around 7 p.m. on Dec. 10, 2021 in the 8900 block of South Throop Street.

Around 1 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2021 in the 9000 block of South Bishop Street.

Around 9 p.m. on Jan. 12 in the 8800 block of South Throop Street

Around noon on Jan. 16 in the 8700 block of South Throop Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Two detectives at (312) 747-8273.

