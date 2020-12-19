Rash of robberies reported in Englewood: police

Chicago police are warning residents of recent robberies in Englewood on the South Side.

In each incident, two men approach people walking on the sidewalk and threaten them with a handgun or a knife and demand their belongs, police said. After taking their property, the men flee the scene.

The robberies happened:

About 8:20 a.m. Nov. 14 in the 6100 block of South Aberdeen Street;

About 11:10 a.m. Nov. 16 in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Street; and

About 11:30 p.m. Dec. 5 in the 6100 block of South Carpenter Street.

The men are described as between 18 to 25 years old and wearing a facemask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.