Rashaun Hood: Family calls for justice after Chicago teen gunned down

A family is calling for justice in the weekend murder of 16-year-old Rashaun Hood.

The family rallied Monday at the site where the teen was gunned down.

They are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

Last Friday, the 16-year-old was shot and killed in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.

The 16-year-old is the grandson of prominent activist Rev. Robin Hood.

He says he will not stop his fight against ongoing violence, especially among the city's young people.