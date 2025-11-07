Raul Velasco: Suburban man missing after release from Chicago hospital, family says

The Brief Raul Velasco, 40, went missing after leaving St. Mary’s Hospital in Chicago on Nov. 4. Velasco has schizophrenia and is off his medication, without a phone or money. His family is asking for the public’s help.



A suburban family is asking for the public’s help finding their loved one who has been missing since he was released from a Chicago hospital earlier this week.

What we know:

Raul Velasco, 40, was last seen leaving St. Mary’s Hospital at 2233 W. Division St. on Tuesday.

According to his family, he has schizophrenia and is currently off his medication. He is also from Rosemont and not familiar with the city of Chicago.

Raul Velasco | Provided

Velasco is described as 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and over 200 pounds, with long black hair, brown eyes, and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and possibly a red hoodie.

His family says they are "very worried for his safety," especially as the weather turns colder. He has no phone, coat, or money.

What you can do:

Velasco's family says anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Rosemont Police Department at 847-823-1133.