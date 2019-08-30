Reckless homicide, DUI charges filed in East Garfield Park hit-and-run

article

A man faces DUI and reckless homicide charges in a fatal hit-and-run crash from Tuesday in East Garfield Park.

Elijah Brown, 32, of the West Town neighborhood, allegedly struck a man walking in the bike lane about 12:40 p.m. in the 3900 block of West Lake Street, Chicago police said.

Brown's vehicle then allegedly hit a parked vehicle, knocking it into a beam supporting the Green Line, police and the Chicago Transit Authority said. Brown allegedly drove away from the crash.

The victim, 59-year-old Davis Lee of the Lawndale neighborhood, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Brown was arrested less than an hour later at 1:20 p.m. in the same block where he lives, police said.

He is charged with a felony count of reckless homicide, a felony count of aggravated DUI, a felony count of leaving the scene of a crash and two misdemeanor counts of DUI, police said.

Judge Charles S. Beach II set Brown's bail at $300,000 during a hearing Friday, according to Cook County court records. His next court date was set for Sept. 6.