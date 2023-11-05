Record-Breaking Stair Climb: Chicago hosts world's tallest stair climb for a cause

The world's tallest stair climb happened in Chicago this weekend.

More than 1,700 participants climbed over 2,000 stairs to finish with a good view for a good cause.

Step by step, Gadi Revivo didn’t stop the climb.

"You see people who have had injuries that are climbing up, and it’s so inspiring. You know, you just keep going, one step at a time," said Revivo.

As a pediatric specialist at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, each stair represented a patient who needed extra help.

This year, SkyRise Chicago raised more than $1 million.

"Some of the pediatric patients can’t afford their equipment. It helps pay for sports programming and other unfunded activities," said Revivo.

The nonprofit’s mission is to help people like Jose Alzati, who is no stranger to an uphill climb.

He suffered a spinal cord injury, but it hasn’t stopped him from participating.

He says he wants to show his thanks by giving back to those who helped him.

"No matter what disability you have, now, with the research and technology, it is making it more easier for people to do this sport," said Alzati.

Many participants said the sweat was worth it, and they plan to do it all over again next year.