Red Bull F1 car rides 'L' tracks for special demo

Formula One's Red Bull Racing Team is on track for a demo drive on the West Side of Chicago later this month, but one of their cars rolled around the Loop on Wednesday.

The car was riding on the ‘L' tracks and circling the Loop on a special train car.

The race team calls the car the RB18.

The team says it's a different car than what they're planning to show a week from Friday, which will be the RB7.

It's one of the most dominant Formula One cars ever built.

In 2011, Red Bull Racing won the Constructor's Championship and Sebastian Vettel won the Driver's Championship with that car.

It is going to race near the United Center and also perform burnouts and donuts.

The Red Bull Showrun is coming up on Sept. 29. Tickets are free, but you have to RSVP.

Red Bull's website says they have reached capacity Wednesday, but they will release more spots Thursday at 9 a.m.