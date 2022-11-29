Red Line rider stabbed in neck on Chicago's North Side

A man was stabbed in the neck while riding a CTA Red Line train Thursday morning in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

The 32-year-old was riding on the train around 5:22 a.m. near the Fullerton station when someone stabbed him in the neck, according to Chicago police.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition, plaice said.

The victim was uncooperative with responding officers, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.