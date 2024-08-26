Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Central Cook County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kane County, Lake County, DeKalb County, Northern Will County, Kendall County, McHenry County, DuPage County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Eastern Will County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
Heat Advisory
until MON 8:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, Southern Will County, Lake County, McHenry County, Kendall County, Northern Will County, Grundy County, DuPage County, Kane County, La Salle County, Kenosha County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Porter County, Newton County, Jasper County, Lake County

Man wanted for robbing elderly woman on Red Line train in the Loop: police

By Jenna Carroll
Published  August 26, 2024 5:31pm CDT
Loop
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed an elderly person on a Red Line train this week.

A CTA train pulled into the Washington Red Line station around 2 a.m. Monday. At that time, the suspect allegedly checked the platform to see if anyone was around and snatched the purse of an elderly victim.

The suspect then fled the area. He is described as a Black male between the ages of 25 and 35.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area Central at (312) 745-4706.