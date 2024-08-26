Man wanted for robbing elderly woman on Red Line train in the Loop: police

article

Chicago police are searching for a man who allegedly robbed an elderly person on a Red Line train this week.

A CTA train pulled into the Washington Red Line station around 2 a.m. Monday. At that time, the suspect allegedly checked the platform to see if anyone was around and snatched the purse of an elderly victim.

The suspect then fled the area. He is described as a Black male between the ages of 25 and 35.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area Central at (312) 745-4706.