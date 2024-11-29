Chicago police issue warning after Red Line Robbery spree in Uptown, Edgewater

Chicago police issued an alert about a series of robberies targeting passengers on CTA Red Line trains in the Uptown and Edgewater neighborhoods.

In each incident, a group of two to seven offenders approached passengers, forcefully took or attempted to take personal belongings, sometimes reaching into victims’ pockets, before fleeing on foot or by train.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

At 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 13 in the 1100 block of West Argyle Street

At 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 13 in the 1100 block of West Granville Avenue

At 9 p.m. on Nov. 16 in the 1100 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue

At 452 a.m. on Nov. 24 in the 1100 block of West Thorndale Avenue

At 4:35 p.m. on Nov. 24 in the 1100 block of West Thorndale Avenue

At 1:20 a.m. on Nov. 25 in the 1100 block of West Thorndale Avenue

At 1 a.m. on Nov. 27 in the 1100 block of West Argyle Street

Police describe the offenders as between 14 and 21 years old, often wearing dark clothing. Notable details include hooded sweatshirts with "Chicago - The Windy City" printed on the front and multi-colored bags labeled "Cookies."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (312) 745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip via CPDTIP.com.