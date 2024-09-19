Red Line robbery: Two suspects sought after CTA passenger's cellphone taken

article

The Brief Two suspects robbed a passenger on a CTA Red Line platform on Sept. 16 and remain at large, according to Chicago police. They forced the victim to give them his phone and his password. A fight broke out after the victim tried to retrieve his phone. Police seek help identifying the suspects and advise riders to stay alert.



Two people who allegedly robbed a passenger of his cellphone on a downtown CTA Red Line platform are on the run, and Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying them.

The incident happened Monday at 6 a.m. on a train platform in the 300 block of South State Street in the Loop.

The two suspects approached a passenger on the train, grabbed his phone and forced him to give them his password, according to Chicago police.

The victim then tried to get his phone back, and a fight broke out between him and the suspects, police said. Information on possible injuries has not been released.

Police said one suspect is a woman between 18 and 20 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-11, and was wearing a black hat, black puffy coat, red-burgundy pants, and white shoes at the time of the robbery.

The second suspect is a man between 18 and 20 years old. He was wearing a black hoodie and ripped jeans and had an afro hairstyle.

Police are urging train riders to always be vigilant of their surroundings, report any suspicious activity immediately, and avoid pursuing suspects.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Mass Transit at 312-745-4447.