Red line service resumes with delays after bomb squad investigation prompts re-route

Normal service resumed Tuesday on the Red Line after trains were rerouted to elevated tracks during the evening rush on the Near North Side as authorities investigated an unattended suitcase.

The suitcase was discovered about 6 p.m. at the Grand station, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. The department’s Bomb and Arson Unit was dispatched to the scene.

Red Line trains were rerouted on elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown, but service resumed with delays about 7:20 p.m., the CTA said.