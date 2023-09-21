Bomb threat reported at Highland Park elementary school

A bomb threat was reported at Red Oak Elementary School, prompting a large police presence Thursday morning in north suburban Highland Park.

North Shore School District 112 said students have been safely evacuated and relocated to Sherwood Elementary School. Red Oak has delayed the start time for students by two hours.

Nothing was found during the initial search of Red Oak, according to North Shore 112 Supt. Dr. Mike Lubelfield. Explosive-detecting dogs are conducting an additional search, officials said. Another update will be provided at 10 a.m.

Residents in the area of the school, which is at 530 Red Oak Lane, are advised to avoid the vicinity. Other schools in the district are operating as normal.

No further information was provided. Updates will be shared from the city of Highland Park's website, social media pages and school and community email notification lists.

The nature of the bomb threat was not clear.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.