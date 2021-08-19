Rededication ceremony to be held at Wrigley Field

The Cubs aren't playing, but Wrigley Field will be hosting a party Thursday.

The team will rededicate the field following an expansion and restoration.

There will be a new plaque unveiled to mark Wrigley's designation as a National Historic Landmark.

A new Cubs Hall of Fame will also be added.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The park first opened in 1914, and the Cubs played their first game there in 1916.

It didn't get the name Wrigley Field until 1927.

Advertisement

It's the oldest park in the National League.