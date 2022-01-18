Reese’s unveils pink miniature cups for Valentine’s Day

article

Hershey’s chocolate is in the business of love this year with their tantalizing Blossom-top Miniature Cups, in time for Valentine’s Day.

The new treats come in new flower-inspired designs that send a message of love to that special someone.

Reese’s says these treats might be a better gift for Valentine’s Day than flowers because who doesn’t love chocolate filled with peanut butter.

"Forget the flowers ― these blossoms have peanut butter inside them, with pink creme on top and rich milk chocolate on the bottom," Reese’s wrote on their website.

The delightful treats feature a layer of light pink creme and are wrapped in flower-themed silver and purple foils.

You’ll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on these miniature cups because they’ll be exclusively sold through Valentine’s Day. Check with stores for availability.

