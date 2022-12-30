Registered sex offender charged after trying to steal girl's bag in Mount Prospect: police

article

A Des Plaines man is facing charges after allegedly trying to steal a bag from a teenage girl Monday in Mount Prospect.

Christopher J. Grygiel, 40, is accused of running up to a 15-year-old girl around 3 p.m. near Mount Prospect Plaza and trying to grab her bag, police said. The girl held onto her bag and ran away, according to officials.

Grygiel was arrested Wednesday and charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Further investigation revealed Grygiel is a registered sex offender in Illinois.

Grygiel, of Des Plaines, was released from custody after posting a $100 bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 6 in Rolling Meadows.