Reward offered in child's murder • Winnetka shootout caught on video • Beer vendor vies for record

The family of Reign Ware, a 5-year-old girl who was murdered in Chicago this weekend, expressed their grief and called for an end to the city's violence during an emotional outpouring Monday night.

"She brought life to our life, to outsiders’ lives, to everybody that met her. She was just a real sweet kid," said Raven Adams, Ware's mother.

Reign was fatally shot as she sat in a car on the Near West Side early Sunday morning. A 24-year-old man was also wounded in the incident.

Her mother, grandmother, and sister shared their sorrow and urged the entire city to take action against the ongoing violence.

Winnetka shootout: Homeowner exchanges gunfire with car thieves

There was an exchange of gunfire after a homeowner in Winnetka interrupted an attempted car theft on Monday.

Just after 5 a.m., three offenders were trying to steal a car in the 400 block of Sheridan Road when they were interrupted by the owner.

The homeowner exchanged gunfire with the offenders, but no one was injured.

The homeowner declined to speak on camera, but gave FOX 32 a play-by-play of what happened.

'Reggie the Beer Vendor' chasing record at Guaranteed Rate Field

A record was being chased Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field, but not on the baseball diamond. This time, the action was in the stands.

A man known simply as "Reggie the Beer Vendor" is on a mission to do what no vendor has ever done before.

"My goal is to be the first beer guy ever to sell beer at every MLB and NFL stadium in America," said Duvalsaint while pouring a Miller Lite. "I'm passing through here for the day."

Chicago police fatally shoot man during knife attack on West Side

Chicago police fatally shot a man during a violent attack in the Austin neighborhood Monday night.

Officers were on a routine patrol in the 300 block of Cicero Avenue around 11:10 p.m. when they saw a man trying to stab another man in the street.

The offender was told to drop his weapon, but he continued to attack, according to police. Officers fired shots in their direction.

Police said the offender and the victim were struck by gunfire. The offender was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

National Hamburger Day 2024 brings freebies and deals

National Hamburger Day is on Tuesday, May 28 – an annual day to celebrate an iconic food and enjoy some delicious deals.

Whether you prefer yours with mustard, ketchup, onion, pickles, and/or cheese, there’s a burger for everyone.

Live News on Fox 32

Chicago Weather Forecast

What else we're watching today

The White Sox's Jordan Leasure and John Brebbia will join United employees at the airport for the day to assist with everything from gate announcements and scanning boarding passes to working on the tarmac and loading bags onto planes. The players will also meet and greet with United customers who are traveling to and from Chicago beginning at 10 a.m.

Xavier Tate Jr., the man accused of fatally shooting Officer Luis Huesca last month, will appear in court for a status hearing at 11:30 a.m.

President Preckwinkle will join Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi and community leaders to raise awareness about the opioid epidemic and what is being done to address it in Illinois. They will meet at the Cook County Health Professional Building at 10:45 a.m.

Mayor Brandon Johnson will attend the Chicago Fashion Week Media Reception at 2 p.m.

Trump trial live updates: Closing arguments to begin in hush money case

Donald Trump's historic hush money trial enters its final leg on Tuesday morning with closing arguments set to begin.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys will get one final opportunity to convince the jury of their respective cases before deliberations begin. Jurors will then undertake the unprecedented task of deciding whether to convict the former U.S. president of felony criminal charges stemming from hush money payments tied to an alleged scheme to buy and bury stories that might wreck Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.

At the heart of the charges are reimbursements paid to Michael Cohen for a $130,000 hush money payment that was paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels in exchange for not going public with her claim about a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump.