Reinberg Elementary boosts security amid potential social media threat

The Brief Peter Reinberg Elementary is boosting security this week due to a potential social media threat. Principal Edwin Loch informed parents that the Chicago Police Department is investigating. Extra safety measures will be in place during student arrival and dismissal.



Peter Reinberg Elementary School is tightening security this week after learning of a potential threat on social media.

Principal Edwin Loch informed school families in a letter sent Sunday afternoon that the Chicago Police Department is investigating the threat.

The letter reads:

"Dear Reinberg Parents and Guardians,



"Safety is always my top priority, which is why I am writing to notify you of a situation involving our school. We have been made aware of a social media post that resembles a potential threat to our school. We take all potential threats extremely seriously. The Chicago Police Department (CPD) and the CPS Office of Safety and Security have been notified, and CPD is currently investigating the post further. I will update you once the investigation is complete. Out of an abundance of caution, CPD will provide us with additional safety support during arrival and dismissal each day next week.



"Please know that we will always take these types of situations extremely seriously to ensure the safety of our school community. As a reminder, if you are ever made aware of a potential safety concern related to our school, I ask that you please contact us immediately so that we can properly respond. Thank you for your patience while the investigation takes place and for your continued partnership. Please contact me directly if you have any questions.



"Sincerely,

Principal Loch"

Further details of the threat have not been released.

The elementary school will receive "additional safety support" this week during student arrival and departure as a precaution, according to Loch.

Anyone aware of a safety concern related to the elementary school is urged to notify school officials.

FOX 32 also reached out to the Chicago Police Department, which confirmed that it is investigating the matter.