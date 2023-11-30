Reindeer Route Housewalk spreads holiday cheer through Elmhurst homes

The event that has helped kick off the holiday season in Elmhurst for the past 47 years has returned.

The Reindeer Route Housewalk is happening this Friday, Dec. 1. The neighborhood tradition offers a chance to peek inside some of the community's most beautiful homes while raising funds for a good cause.

Money raised from ticket sales for the event, goes to the Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation to fund scholarships for teen volunteers.

"One of the wonderful things about Elmhurst is the strong community that is here. We have a wonderful hospital system. And this event itself, to raise money for the hospital system is really important for us," said Betsy Goltermann, whose home is featured on the tour this year.

"I moved to Elmhurst for the first time in 1959 and went to schools here, and after moving away, came back here with my husband. It's just a great place to be," she said.

The homes on the Reindeer Route Housewalk each have their own unique character and design. Thanks to a partnership with local florists, all of them will be elaborately decorated for the holiday.

The event was founded by Marilyn A. Graber, for whom the scholarships are named.

Her daughter Ann Gunst is a member of the Reindeer Route committee and says her mom would be proud to know the event continues after 47 years.

"She would love it. The community and the outreach, it really kicks off the holiday," Gunst said.

"We have 500, 600 tickets that are sold and we get over 150 volunteers, so it's a great community effort and joy for the community," Gunst continued.

The Reindeer Route Housewalk in Elmhurst takes place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $60.