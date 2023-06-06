Rena Baker: Body found inside car matching description of missing Chicago mom's vehicle

On Tuesday morning, a body was found inside a car that matches the description of a missing South Side mother's vehicle.

A Chicago Streets and Sanitation worker made the shocking discovery, police said. The car was parked near 94th and South LaSalle in Roseland.

The car found on the South Side is a Hyundai, matching the description of the vehicle Rena Baker was driving the last time she was seen.

The 39-year-old was last seen on Wednesday at 76th and King Drive in the city's Chatham neighborhood, according to her family. She was captured on surveillance video leaving her friend’s house and getting into her car.

The maroon Hyundai Sonata with Illinois license plate Z709627 was spotted by license plate readers on the Dan Ryan.

"On 79th and the Dan Ryan the police were able to see her vehicle to about 91st on the Dan Ryan," said Andre Baker, Rena's brother.

Andre says she left her cellphone at home and the direction the car traveled in was strange.

"It doesn’t make sense," he said. "She could have gone straight down King Drive to get home."

Baker is a mother of three young children and works at a dental office near 51st and Pulaski in Archer Heights.

"She was supposed to pick up her son [from school]. She’s always there on time and she wasn’t there," said Andre.

The mother also missed a milestone in her daughter’s life.

"She graduated [on Monday]. This was supposed to be a celebratory day and the poor baby didn’t have her mom there," said Andre.

Authorities are working to identify the body found in the vehicle. No further information was available.