Rena Baker: Chicago police looking for dental office employee who has vanished

Missing Persons
CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for a dental office employee who has vanished.

Rena Baker, 39, was last seen at 102nd and Forest Avenue in Roseland. She works at a dental office near 51st and Pulaski in Archer Heights.

Baker was last seen driving a maroon2004 Hyundai Sonata with Illinois license plate Z709627.

Baker is 5'3" tall and 130 pounds. She is Black, with black hair and brown eyes.

She has not been seen since Friday, June 2.