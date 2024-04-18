'Shark Tank' investor Daymond John inspires students at Chicago elementary school with new book

A new book debuted on the West Side at Brunson Elementary School in Austin on Thursday.

Children were introduced to the principles of entrepreneurship by the author, a renowned figure known for his business success.

‘Shark Tank’ investor Daymond John and Mayor Brandon Johnson engaged in reading sessions, sharing the story "Little Daymond Learns to Earn" with the students at Brunson, imparting valuable lessons on transforming passion into a profession.

John, the founder of the globally recognized clothing brand FUBU (For Us By Us), inspired the audience with his journey.

The library at Brunson had previously faced closure due to funding issues but reopened last year, serving as a hub for creativity and exploration.

John and the Mayor emphasized to the children that they are the future business leaders and innovators of Chicago, as well as potential future journalists.

Following the reading, the children had the opportunity to ask questions. One student inquired of the mayor, "What's more challenging, teaching or being a mayor?" He responded by likening the preparation for mayoral duties to teaching 7th and 8th grade, highlighting the complexity of being a mayor, where city council meetings sometimes resemble classrooms.

A CPS parent has pledged to donate 4,000 copies of John's book to Chicago Public Schools, further enriching the educational resources available to students.