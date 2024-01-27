You can rent a private CTA train for $3000

The Chicago Transit Authority lets customers charter private "L" trains for parties.

Looking for a way to get youself and 34 of your closest friends from point A to point B? You can rent out a CTA train for your next event.

The cost starts at $3,000, plus a deposit, depending on the size and length of the event.

From the Downtown Loop through Chicago's unique neighborhoods to the outer reaches of the city and back, CTA trains offer a quick and easy way to see the whole city.

Trains are available for chartering most times, except weekday rush hours – approximately 6-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.

From weddings on the CTA to train-themed birthday parties – the opportunities are endless.

Food, non-alcoholic beverages, decorations, battery-operated sound systems and live music are all permitted. Each car holds approximately 35 people comfortably.

For more information and pricing, contact General Manager of Rail Operations Scott Cook at cook@transitchicago.com.