Rep. Garcia launches coalition to address equity for Latino population

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, which begins Wednesday, Illinois Congressman Jesus "Chuy" Garcia is launching a new coalition.

It's called the Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Coalition and it will be composed of federal, state, county, municipal elected and appointed officials.

The goal of the coalition is to increase political representation for the Latino population and address things like equity in public schools, criminal justice reform and healthcare access.

"For the first time in history, we came together leaving political camps aside to say enough is enough. Latinos deserve more and we have to make sure that every single level of office, agency and commission keeps Latinos at the center," Garcia said.

Latinos are the largest ethnic group in Illinois, Cook County and Chicago.