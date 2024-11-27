Rep. Quigley: Biden's unpopularity hurt Democrats in November election

The Brief Rep. Mike Quigley attributes Democrats' poor performance in the November 5th elections to President Biden’s low approval ratings. Quigley, who was an early advocate for Biden to step down, expressed concern about President-elect Trump’s cabinet picks, particularly Tulsi Gabbard’s potential role in national intelligence. Quigley also warned that Trump’s close ties with Netanyahu could undermine efforts for a two-state solution in Israel and voiced grave concerns about Ukraine’s ability to win its war against Russia.



Illinois Congressman Mike Quigley, a ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, said he believes President Joe Biden’s unpopularity was the main reason for Democrats’ poor performance on Nov. 5.

"The bottom line was, it was very difficult for candidate (Kamala) Harris to overcome President Biden’s favorability ratings," Quigley told Fox 32 Chicago Political Editor Paris Schutz in a one-on-one interview. "He was at 42%. Sixty-five percent of the American people thought the country was going in the wrong direction in exit polling. It was too much to overcome."

Quigley was among the first Democratic congressmen to call for Biden to drop out, something the president eventually did in July after concerns about his viability grew.

Quigley briefly considered running for Chicago mayor in 2023 but ultimately decided against it.

Current Mayor Brandon Johnson is struggling in his first term, with a 15% approval rating, according to a recent Change Research poll. When asked whether he would consider a run in 2027, Quigley left the door open.

"I’m as concerned as anyone with the situation in Chicago, from any number of circumstances, including financial," Quigley said. "Ask me again in a year when we see where we are with the Trump administration in Congress and our efforts to minimize the damage in Illinois."

Meanwhile, Quigley, like many Democrats, has expressed concern about President-elect Donald Trump’s picks for key cabinet positions.

Top on his list of concerns is former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, who has been tapped to lead the Department of National Intelligence. Quigley criticized Gabbard for her past praise of Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.

"I’m not sure she knows what the agency does, and sure as heck doesn’t have the experience to know how to commit those tasks," Quigley said. "She had secret meetings with Assad in Syria where afterwards she said he was not an enemy to the United States, a surprise to most. And she’s complimented Putin, being a Russian apologist and blaming Ukraine for the war. So there will be a reluctance from our allies to share intelligence with the United States."

Quigley also raised concerns that the incoming administration could threaten progress toward peace in Israel, following news of a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah.

"If we’re gonna talk about long-term peace, it means a two-state solution with security for Israel, Gaza and the West Bank," Quigley said. "I’m concerned about the incoming president’s close relationship with Netanyahu, who does not favor a two-state solution. If President Trump agrees with him all the time, that’s gonna make it more difficult."

Quigley, who chairs the House Ukraine Caucus, also expressed grave concerns about Ukraine’s prospects in its war against Russia.

"Putin has four times as many troops and has shown he will treat his soldiers like canon fodder. He now has the presence of North Korea troops, which makes this more difficult. Ukraine faces an uphill battle here," Quigley said.