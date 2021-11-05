Replay Lincoln Park transforms into 'Squid Game' pop-up bar

article

Chicago’s beloved pop-up bar Replay Lincoln Park has announced their latest installment based off the hit Netflix show "Squid Game."

"Squid Arcade" opens Friday, November 5 at 8p.m. and will run through Sunday, November 28.

The Lincoln Park bar has transformed and includes childhood-inspired tabletop games, weekly karaoke, Squid Game-inspired competitions, themed cocktails and food items, a Squid Game costume celebration on November 13, and a marbles guessing game where those who participate can win $500.

In addition, patrons can enjoy DJ sets on Thursday through Saturday with guest K-Pop DJs.

The bar is also offering Red Light and Green Light shots!

"The popularity of this show right now is insane, so we wanted to pay tribute and continue the hype with a pop up inspired by the games for Chicagoans to immerse themselves in," owner of Replay Lincoln Park Mark Kwiatkowski said in a statement.

Replay Lincoln Park features more than 60 free vintage arcade games.

For more information, visit www.replaylincolnpark.com.

