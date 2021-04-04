Reports: Fire burns after power station explodes near O’Hare

A power station near O’Hare Airport exploded Sunday afternoon, causing a fire and sending thick black smoke into the sky that could be seen from afar, according to reports.

The explosion reportedly happened in the 4400 block of North Cumberland.

There are reports that power is out in parts of the Dunning neighborhood, as well as surrounding suburbs Norridge, Hardwood Heights and Elmwood Park.

This is a developing story.

