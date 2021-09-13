VIDEO: Republican float in Indiana parade shows model of smoking World Trade Center twin towers

A Republican float in a parade in Northwest Indiana featured a graphic depiction of the September 11th attacks.

It shows a model of the World Trade Center twin towers with smoke pouring out.

The float was put together by the Valparaiso Republicans and you can see video of it here:

The Valparaiso Republicans have limited comments on their Facebook video, which they have described by writing: "We worked so hard to show our love, respect, our sorrow and respect to all the 9/11 victims, the soldiers who died in Afghanistan and our first responders. #neverforget #america"

The float was part of the 40th Popcorn Festival.