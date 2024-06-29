Rescued cats from Iowa find temporary refuge with PAWS Chicago

Anxious and hungry, they arrived one by one at their new temporary home in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

Eighteen cats, each with unique stories, coats and energy, have joined the PAWS Chicago family. Among them are Leo, Daffy, Hayden, Harris and Fava.

The group consists of nine male and nine female cats, ranging from 13 months to 7-and-a-half years old.

Many are strays; six were surrendered by owners. They came from a humane society in Iowa.

President Biden declared a disaster for several Iowa counties earlier this week after devastating floods ravaged homes.

Authorities said the entire country is experiencing a pet overpopulation problem.

The cats will undergo medical evaluation and should be ready for adoption next week.