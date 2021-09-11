Expand / Collapse search

Residents join Aurora police and firefighters at city's September 11th ceremony

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Aurora
FOX 32 Chicago
Aurora firemen Jason Demas, from left, Randy Leek and Gary Pozzi receive mayoral proclamations at Aurora's 9/11 remembrance Saturday, Sept. 11, at RiverEdge Park Bridge. Demas keynoted the ceremony with reflections on his 9/11 service. They were amon

AURORA, Illinois - Members of the Aurora Police and Fire Departments joined the public on Saturday to honor those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

An honor guard laid a wreath at RiverEdge Park Bridge.

Aurora firefighters Jason Demas, Randy Leek and Gary Pozzi received mayoral proclamations They were among six Aurora firefighters who assisted in search and rescue at the New York City attack site. The other team members were Tim Pogue, Will Torres and Mark Lockwood. 

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said that their birthdays will be named city days in their honor.

