Residents of suburban apartment building say they went almost a week without heat

Residents at an apartment building in Riverside told Fox 32 News it took management almost a week to get the heat back on, during the coldest stretch of weather so far this winter.

"The boilers and everything, they should have them checked every year before the winter comes," said Richard Laus, a resident of Water Tower Apartments on East Avenue.

Ursula Ruiz told Fox 32 News that her own situation was complicated by the fact her cat was in the apartment.

"We have a lot of spoiled food... it was difficult," Ruiz said.

Residents told us that the problem was with the building's aging boiler system.



The cold apartments were made colder by the Chicago area's record cold stretch, which is forecast to continue for a few more days, with up to a foot of additional snow between Sunday and Tuesday.