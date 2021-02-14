Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 3:00 AM CST until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County
6
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Eastern Will County, Kankakee County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Wind Chill Advisory
until MON 12:00 PM CST, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County, Kenosha County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 9:13 PM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, DuPage County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Will County, Southern Will County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST, Lake County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 6:00 AM CST, La Porte County

Residents of suburban apartment building say they went almost a week without heat

By Nate Rodgers
Riverside
FOX 32 Chicago

Riverside apartment did not have heat for days, residents say

Two people living in a Riverside apartment building told Fox 32's Nate Rodgers they haven't had heat for a week.

RIVERSIDE, Illinois - Residents at an apartment building in Riverside told Fox 32 News it took management almost a week to get the heat back on, during the coldest stretch of weather so far this winter.

"The boilers and everything, they should have them checked every year before the winter comes," said Richard Laus, a resident of Water Tower Apartments on East Avenue.

Ursula Ruiz told Fox 32 News that her own situation was complicated by the fact her cat was in the apartment.

"We have a lot of spoiled food... it was difficult," Ruiz said.

Residents told us that the problem was with the building's aging boiler system.
 
 The cold apartments were made colder by the Chicago area's record cold stretch, which is forecast to continue for a few more days, with up to a foot of additional snow between Sunday and Tuesday.

