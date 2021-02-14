Cold and more snow: Winter storm watch issued for Sunday night

Lake-effect snow is expected to hit the Chicago area Sunday evening, possibly dropping more than three inches of snow by Tuesday.

A winter storm watch was issued for Sunday evening through Tuesday by the National Weather Service.

Snow will develop across much, especially along and southeast of Interstate 55, the weather service said. The heaviest snowfall was expected near the lake in northwestern Indiana.

Meanwhile, the area was under a wind chill advisory until noon Monday, with Valentine’s Day in the running to be one of the coldest in years.

The high temperature Sunday was forecast 6 degrees, which could break the last coldest high temperature set on Feb. 14 in 1943, when temperatures peaked at 8 degrees.

Two overnight warming centers will remain open until 5 p.m. Monday, according to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications. They are:

-Garfield Community Service Center at 10 S. Kedzie Ave.

-Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center, at 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

The Chicago Cultural Center, at 78 E. Washington, is open as a warming center through Monday, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Guests must enter from the Randolph side of the building.