Residents on Chicago's Northwest Side call for more police patrols after several packages stolen
CHICAGO - Neighbors on Chicago's Northwest Side say more needs to be done about porch pirates stealing packages.
Residents in Belmont Cragin say they have had several packages stolen in the last few weeks.
They are now calling for more police patrols.
According to a new survey by the Chamberlain Group, three in five homeowners are worried about package thefts this holiday season.