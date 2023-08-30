Residents to gather on Chicago's South Side to discuss latest migrant shelter at Lake Shore Hotel

The community will get a chance to discuss Chicago's migrant crisis Wednesday night at a meeting.

New migrant shelters are planned to open in the coming days on both the city's South and North sides as the crisis intensifies at police stations, where a number of migrants have been sleeping.

The South Side shelter that will be located at the Lake Shore Hotel is expected to open as soon as next week and house about 300 people.

A temporary shelter on the North Side will be discussed at the next City Council meeting, which is scheduled for Sept. 13.

The meeting held Wednesday will be at The Promontory at 5311 S. Lake Park Ave. from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.