Restaurant robbed at gunpoint in Portage Park

A restaurant was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning in Portage Park on the Northwest Side.

About 12:30 a.m., a 41-year-old man was working at a restaurant in the 5100 block of West Belmont Avenue, when two people came in and demanded money from the register, Chicago police said.

One person pointed a gun at the man as the other person jumped over the counter and stole money from the register, police said. The pair then ran from the restaurant and was last seen running east on Belmont Avenue.

No one was injured, police said. Area Five detectives are investigating.