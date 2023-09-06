Chicago restaurant workers another step closer to receiving minimum wage boost

Restaurant workers in Chicago are another step closer to receiving a minimum wage boost.

The ordinance took a significant stride forward on Wednesday when 70 restaurant owners sent a letter to the City Council in support.

There are influential voices on both sides of the issue. On one side, there are restaurant workers and dozens of restaurant owners, including Lula Cafe, Dos Urban Cantina, and Honky Tonk BBQ, who are urging City Council members to pass the ordinance. This ordinance would mandate restaurants to implement a minimum wage increase over the next two years.

On the other side, the Illinois Restaurant Association argues that the proposed two-year timeline is too tight and might lead to the closure of some restaurants.

The City Council's Rules Committee voted to advance the ordinance to the workforce committee after hearing personal testimony preceding the vote.

"As single women and women with families here, we're not going back to work because it's not a livable wage. We need it to live and take care of our families. A lot of the restaurants here will say this is impossible. Well, I've done it and I've been able to scale while doing it. It is possible," said Terry Evans, the Owner of Windy City Ribs.

The proposal aims to raise restaurant wages by $3 next year and an additional $3 in 2025. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has expressed his support for the initiative.