Restaurants and bars to try near Lollapalooza

If you’re looking to fuel up before or after the music starts at Lollapalooza 2025, there’s no shortage of spots within walking distance of Grant Park. From rooftop views and pop-up parties, here are some restaurant and bar ideas to check out all weekend long.

Cindy’s Rooftop

Located on the 13th floor of the Chicago Athletic Association, Cindy’s Rooftop offers sweeping views of Millennium Park and Lake Michigan. With an all-season terrace, craft cocktails and locally sourced food, it’s a popular spot for elevated dining.

The Gage

Just across from Millennium Park, The Gage is a gastropub known for its upscale takes on comfort food. During Lollapalooza, The Gage will be running cocktail specials and discounted rates for the Grant Park North Garage.

The Marq

Tucked in the heart of the Loop, The Marq serves globally inspired dishes like empanadas, falafel, chicken Milanese, and more. With craft cocktails and curated wines, it’s a polished option for a bite before or after the festival.

Roots Handmade Pizza

Roots Handmade Pizza blends laid-back vibes with Quad Cities-style pizza, craft beer and rooftop views. On Aug. 2, the restaurant is hosting a Lollapalooza pop-up party featuring free Bacardi, live DJs and more, making it a top spot for festival fun.

Acanto

Directly across from Millennium Park, Acanto offers a refined yet welcoming Italian dining experience with housemade pastas, stone oven pizzas and elegant desserts. For festivalgoers seeking a quieter, upscale meal, Acanto may be of interest.

Avli on the Park

Bringing modern Greek cuisine to a relaxed, stylish space in Lakeshroe East, Alvi on The Park is just a short stroll from Grant Park. The restaurant offers a $30 three-course lunch, happy hour specials and complimentary valet for dinner.

Cafecito

Cafecito is a cozy Cuban café known for its bold coffee, pressed sandwiches and Latin flavors. With $5 mimosa deals on the weekend and tres leches pancakes, it’s an affordable options for morning Lolla brunch.

Devil Dawgs

A quick and tasty stop for festivalgoes, Devil Dawgs serves up classic Chicago-style hot dogs, burgers and fries with a creative twist.

Pittsfield Café

Inside the historic Pittsfield Building and just steps from Millennium Park, Pittsfield Café is a classic Chicago diner serving everything from corned beef hash to triple chocolate layer cake.