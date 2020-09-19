Restaurants reopen for indoor dining in Will, Kankakee counties

Many bars and restaurants have been just getting by with outdoor dining in region seven.

But with fall coming and temperatures expected to drop into the 40s this weekend, many people want to be inside.

“People want to be inside. They get cold pretty easily, especially as the sun comes down,” said Katie Appel, Tap House Grill General Manager.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the move back to phase four for Will and Kanakee Counties after positivity rates in the region dropped to 5.6 percent.

“I just want to say great job to Will and Kankakee Counties,” said Pritzker. “Let that be a testament to the entire state to the power of community.”

But even before the governor’s announcement. a number of bars and restaurants were reopening.

“It’s been real tough. Not only on me, but everybody,” said Rick Thayer or Thayer Brothers Deli.

Rick Thayer says he opened Thayer Brothers Deli in Joliet Thursday in defiance of the governor’s order.

It’s a matter of survival. It’s either open or look at closing the doors. I know that’s happening a lot out there,” said Thayer.

The governor says he understands the frustration, but points out Illinois has the lowest COVID-19 positivity numbers of any state in the Midwest.