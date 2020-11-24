Restaurants robbed in South Loop

Three restaurants in South Loop were robbed in November, according to Chicago police.

In each incident someone walked into the restaurant and reached or jumped over the counter and stole the cash register, police said in a community alert. In one incident the person implied they had a knife when confronted by an employee.

The robberies happened:

About 5:40 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 1900 block of South State Street;

About 5:15 p.m. Nov. 15 in the 100 block of East Cermak Road; and

About 7:10 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 1900 block of South State Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.