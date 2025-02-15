Retired Chicago priest under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of a minor: archdiocese

The Brief Retired priest Monsignor Daniel Mayall is under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of a minor dating back 30 years during his time at St. Francis Borgia Parish. The Archdiocese of Chicago has asked Mayall to stay out of ministry and refrain from parish and school activities while the investigation continues. The allegation has been reported to civil authorities, and the person making the claim has been offered support from the Victim Assistance Ministry.



A retired Chicago priest is under investigation for alleged sexual abuse of a minor, according to the archdiocese.

What we know:

Archdiocese Cardinal Blase J. Cupich sent letters on Saturday to the communities of Saints Josephs and Francis Xavier Parish and St. Francis Borgia Parish regarding the allegations against Monsignor Daniel Mayall.

The allegation, which dates back 30 years, was made against Mayall while he was assigned to St. Francis Borgia Parish.

The priest has been asked to refrain from all parish and school activities during the investigation.

Cupich said Mayall has "strenuously denied" the allegation but has agreed to cooperate.

The backstory:

Mayall served as pastor of St. Joseph Parish from July 2016 to June 2019 before becoming the senior priest of Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish from Jan. 2019 to June 2021, according to the archdiocese.

He has continued living at the Saints Joseph and Francis Xavier Parish since his retirement.

Mayall also served as pastor at the Saint Francis Borgia Parish from July 1993 to Jan. 2002.

What's next:

The archdiocese reported the allegation to civil authorities, as required by its child protection policies.

The person making the allegation has been offered services from the Victim Assistance Ministry.

An investigation is being conducted by the archdiocese and will report the results to its Independent Review Board.