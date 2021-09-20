Retired suburban fire chief charged with exposing himself near Glen Ellyn high school

A retired suburban fire chief is facing charges after he was accused of exposing himself near a high school.

Police arrested 71-year-old James Bodony on Sept. 7, according to DuPage County records.

He was charged with public indecency after allegedly exposing himself within the sight of students at Glenbard West High School in Glen Ellyn.

According to a student, he was standing in the doorway of a home.

He worked for the Oak Brook Fire Department for 37 years and retired as chief in 2009.