Retired suburban police chief calls on Pritzker to make Illinois schools safer

A retired suburban police official is calling on Gov. JB Pritzker to appoint a school safety and training chief.

The former Riverside police chief did this as a response to the Uvalde massacre.

He says a few other states have something similar — a person or office appointed by the governor to assist school districts and police departments to make schools safer.

Most already train for something like an active shooter, and Tuesday we got an inside look at a Plainfield school.

It is a scenario-based training that Plainfield police officers complete at least twice a year.

This week, they are practicing with the fire department and walking through different scenarios — including a Uvalde scenario.

Riverside retired police chief Tom Weitzel says they always do these trainings, but there was never any accountability.

Now, in a letter to the governor, he's asking for a cabinet level position to help keep our kids safe at public and private schools.

He simply wants to streamline the resources for all schools — making it easier for them to make sure their properties are as safe as they can be.

FOX 32 reached out ot the governor's office for a response to the request and have not heard back.