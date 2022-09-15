Rev. Jackson released from Chicago's Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, continues fight to help migrants

Rev. Jesse Jackson has been released from the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab.

The Civil Rights icon has been at the rehab facility for the past month.

Rainbow PUSH says he underwent extensive physical therapy and some much-needed rest.

Jackson's doctors say the therapy is necessary to treat symptoms of Parkinson's Disease and to maintain his mobility.

Meanwhile, he is keeping up the fight to help migrants who just arrived in Chicago.

"We're gonna respond and do the right thing as people united to serve humanity. Rev. Jackson is going to be a very active participant in making sure that we treat them with the utmost human care and dignity that they deserve," a rep for Rev. Jackson said.

On Wednesday, 12 asylum seekers arrived at O'Hare Airport from Texas.

Florida's governor has also flown two planes of immigrants to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.