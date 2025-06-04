Ribfest Chicago rolls into town this weekend

Image 1 of 5 ▼ (Ribfest Chicago)

Ribfest Chicago returns this weekend to the delight of barbecue lovers.

The festival is in its 25th year in Chicago's North Center neighborhood and is sponsored by Sweet Baby Ray's.

Ribfest Chicago

What we know:

Ribfest will take place Friday through Sunday at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue, Damen Avenue and Irving Park Road.

The street festival will run from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Attendees can sample ribs from more than a dozen vendors competing for two different titles: the People's Choice Award and the Judges' Pick, chosen by a panel of local celebrities.

Beyond the barbecue, Ribfest will feature two stages of live music, a bourbon and whiskey tasting experience with up to 16 local and international selections and an expanded kids’ zone with inflatables and games. VIP passes are also available, offering perks like private seating, charging stations, drink tickets and more.

Entry to Ribfest is free, but local organizers are asking attendees for a $10 suggested donation that goes to support the North Center community.

Ribfest Chicago live music schedule

Music lineup:

Live music will be performed on two stages for Ribfest: the Main Stage at Irving Park Road and the Northcenter Stage on Belle Plaine Avenue.

Main stage lineup

Friday

6 p.m. – Petty Union – Tom Petty Tribute

8:30 p.m. – Hello Weekend

Saturday

1:30 p.m. – School of Rock

3:00 p.m. – Jesse White Tumblers

3:30 p.m. – RAVIV – Electric Cellos

5:15 p.m. – Love In October

6:45 p.m. – The Divas

8:30 p.m. – Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute

Sunday

1:30 p.m. – Four Star Brass Band

3:30 p.m. – SuperCreeps: The Music of David Bowie

5:15 p.m. – Trippin Billies

6:45 p.m. - People's Choice 'Best Ribs' Winner Announced

7:30 p.m. – Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press

Northcenter stage lineup

Saturday

3 p.m. – Pink Raspberry Cats

4:30 p.m. – Chase Wilkins

6 p.m. – One For The Ditch

7:30 p.m. – The Black Oil Brothers

Sunday

2 p.m. – Fiddlerock!

3 p.m. – Rib Judging Competition

4 p.m. – Bear and Jake Acoustic

6 p.m. – 3 Martini Jeannie 7:30 PM – The BirkenRocks