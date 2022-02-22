Ribfest moving to DuPage County Fairgrounds this summer

Ribfest will make its triumphant return this summer but in a new location.

The popular smoked-meat emporium will be held June 17-20 at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

This year's festival marks the first time in over 30 years that it is not being held in Naperville.

Sponsors and VIPs will be given access to a private entrance, upgraded bathrooms and the best seating options.

The music lineup has yet to be announced.

Last year's 33rd Annual Ribfest was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event traditionally raises money for 50+ agencies fighting both domestic violence and child abuse, but last year, with capacity limitations a big question mark, the concern was too high that the event might not break even.

"With local capacity restrictions still in effect, despite Illinois being the Bridge Phase, Ribfest says the chance of not even breaking even was a very real possibility in what is traditionally a big fundraiser for charity," said event chairman Bob Black.