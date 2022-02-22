Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST, Newton County
11
River Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County, Jasper County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 8:38 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Grundy County, Southern Will County
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 4:00 PM CST, Lake County, McHenry County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Kenosha County
Flood Watch
until TUE 12:00 PM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Lake County, McHenry County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
River Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 AM CST, LaSalle County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Newton County
Dense Fog Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM CST, Central Cook County, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Northern Cook County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County
River Flood Advisory
until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County

Ribfest moving to DuPage County Fairgrounds this summer

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Wheaton
FOX 32 Chicago

WHEATON, Ill. - Ribfest will make its triumphant return this summer but in a new location.

The popular smoked-meat emporium will be held June 17-20 at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

This year's festival marks the first time in over 30 years that it is not being held in Naperville.

Sponsors and VIPs will be given access to a private entrance, upgraded bathrooms and the best seating options.

The music lineup has yet to be announced.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Last year's 33rd Annual Ribfest was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event traditionally raises money for 50+ agencies fighting both domestic violence and child abuse, but last year, with capacity limitations a big question mark, the concern was too high that the event might not break even.

"With local capacity restrictions still in effect, despite Illinois being the Bridge Phase, Ribfest says the chance of not even breaking even was a very real possibility in what is traditionally a big fundraiser for charity," said event chairman Bob Black.