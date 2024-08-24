Richardson Adventure Farm reveals this year's design for 'world's largest corn maze'

Richardson Adventure Farm in Spring Grove, known for the "world's largest corn maze," is back this fall with a new theme.

Each year Richardson's 28-acre corn field is trimmed into a new design with nearly 10 miles of trails to navigate.

The 2024 Adventure Maze pays homage to John Deere, making it a perfect adventure for farm enthusiasts of all ages. As visitors explore the twists and turns, they'll be immersed in the rich history of John Deere, including the famous first plow created in 1837.

Last year, the maze celebrated 30 years of Jurassic Park with a giant T-Rex and familiar scenes from the movie. The maze usually includes hidden checkpoints and mini-games to complete on the trials.

Richardson Adventure Farm offers pumpkin picking, a sunflower field, and plenty of activities and food.

Opening day is slated for Sept. 7.